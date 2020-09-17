WNBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84 Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17 (4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79 (7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59 Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (1)Las Vegas vs. Connecticut Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle vs. Minnesota Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) TBD vs. TBD Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.