CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » WNBA Playoff Glance

WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15

(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81

(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84

Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17

(5)Phoenix vs. (4)Minnesota, 7 p.m.

(7)Connecticut vs. (3)Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1)Las Vegas vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

(2)Seattle vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 7 or 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.

Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up