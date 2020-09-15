WNBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern (Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last) All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (8)Washington vs. (5)Phoenix, 9 p.m. Second Round Thursday, Sept. 17 TBD vs. (4)Minnesota, 7 p.m. TBD vs. (3)Los Angeles, 9 p.m. Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (1)Las Vegas vs. TBD Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle vs. TBD Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) TBD vs. TBD Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.