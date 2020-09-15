WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
|All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
|First Round
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(8)Washington vs. (5)Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Second Round
|Thursday, Sept. 17
TBD vs. (4)Minnesota, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. (3)Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|(1)Las Vegas vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
|(2)Seattle vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 20: Game One, 1 or 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Game Two, 6 or 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Game Three, 7:30 or 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
|Finals
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.
