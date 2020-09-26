Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 35 24 .593 _ z-Cleveland 34 25 .576 _ z-New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 35 24 .593 _ z-Cleveland 34 25 .576 _ z-New York 33 26 .559 _ z-Toronto 32 27 .542 _ z-Houston 29 30 .492 _

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Sunday’s Games

Houston (De Jong 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-2) at Toronto (Roark 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-San Diego 36 23 .610 _ St. Louis 29 28 .509 _ z-Cincinnati 30 29 .508 _ z-Miami 30 29 .508 _ Milwaukee 29 30 .492 _ San Francisco 29 30 .492 _ Philadelphia 28 31 .475 1

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (Gomber 1-1), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

