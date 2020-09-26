Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|z-Cleveland
|34
|25
|.576
|_
|z-New York
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|z-Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|30
|.492
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Houston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Sunday’s Games
Houston (De Jong 0-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-2) at Toronto (Roark 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|St. Louis
|29
|28
|.509
|_
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|29
|.508
|_
|z-Miami
|30
|29
|.508
|_
|Milwaukee
|29
|30
|.492
|_
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|_
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|1
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Morejon 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-3) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (Gomber 1-1), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.