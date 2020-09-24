Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|z-Cleveland
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|z-New York
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|z-Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|_
|Houston
|29
|28
|.509
|_
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|4
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|4½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 12, Texas 4
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|St. Louis
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|_
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|_
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|½
|Milwaukee
|27
|29
|.482
|1
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
|2½
|Colorado
|25
|31
|.446
|3
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.