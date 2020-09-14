US Open, Yardage and par

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Winged Foot Golf Club’s West course, site of the 120th U.S. Open…

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Winged Foot Golf Club’s West course, site of the 120th U.S. Open to be played Sept. 17-20:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 451 2 4 484 3 3 243 4 4 467 5 4 502 6 4 321 7 3 162 8 4 490 9 5 565 Out 35 3685 10 3 214 11 4 384 12 5 633 13 3 212 14 4 452 15 4 426 16 4 498 17 4 504 18 4 469 In 35 3792 Total 70 7477

