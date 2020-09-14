US Open, Yardage and par

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Yardage and par at Winged Foot Golf Club’s West course, site of the 120th U.S. Open to be played Sept. 17-20:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|451
|2
|4
|484
|3
|3
|243
|4
|4
|467
|5
|4
|502
|6
|4
|321
|7
|3
|162
|8
|4
|490
|9
|5
|565
|Out
|35
|3685
|10
|3
|214
|11
|4
|384
|12
|5
|633
|13
|3
|212
|14
|4
|452
|15
|4
|426
|16
|4
|498
|17
|4
|504
|18
|4
|469
|In
|35
|3792
|Total
|70
|7477
