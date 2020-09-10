US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $21,656,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.