Tour de France Results

Saturday 14th Stage A 194 kilometer (120.5 miles) ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon

1. Sored Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 4:28:10.

2. Luka Mezgec, Solvenia, Mitchelton-Scott, :15.

3. Simone Consonni, Italy, Cofidis, same time.

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Casper Phillip Pedersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, same time.

6. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

7. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.

8. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

9. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time.

10.Marc Hirschi. Switzerland, Team Sunweb, same time.

11.Anthony Turgis, France, Total Direct Energie, same time.

12.Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

13.Michael Valgren, Denmark, NTT Pro Cycling, same time.

14.Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time.

15.Warren Barguil, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

16.Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

17.Quentin Parcher, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.

18.Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain McLaren, same time.

19.Omar Fraile Matarranz, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.

20.Michal Kwiatkowski, Poland, Ineos Grenadiers, same time.

Overall Standings (13 stages)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 61:03:00.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44.

3. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :59.

4. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 01:10.

5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, 01:12.

6. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:31.

7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:42.

8. Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:55.

9. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 02:06.

10. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:54.

