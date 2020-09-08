Tour de France Results

Tuesday 10th Stage A 168.5-kilometer (105-mile) route from Ile d Oleron to Ile de Re 1. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep,…

1. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 3:35.22.

2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

3. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe same time.

4. Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, same time.

5. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6. André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.

7. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.

8. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

9. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

11. Michael Mørkøv, Denmark, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time.

12. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team. same time.

13. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time.

14. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

15. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

16. José Rojas, Spain, Movistar Team, same time.

17. Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time.

18. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

19. Maximilian Walscheid, Germany, NTT Pro Cycling, same time.

20. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

Overall Standings (10 stages)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 42:15:23.

2. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :21.

3. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :28.

4. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :30.

5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :32.

6. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :32.

7. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44

8. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:02.

9. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:15.

10. Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:42.

