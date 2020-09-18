NASCAR-Xfinity Food City 300 Results

The Associated Press

Friday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford,…

Friday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300 laps, 56 points.

2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 48.

3. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 50.

4. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300, 38.

5. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 52.

6. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 300, 33.

7. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300, 41.

8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 33.

9. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 300, 35.

10. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 300, 30.

11. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300, 26.

12. (12) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 300, 25.

13. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 300, 24.

14. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 299, 24.

15. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299, 0.

16. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 30.

17. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 298, 20.

18. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

19. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 298, 18.

20. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 297, 17.

21. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 295, 16.

22. (17) Matt Mills, Toyota, 294, 15.

23. (32) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 294, 14.

24. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 293, 13.

25. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 292, 12.

26. (14) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 292, 0.

27. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 292, 10.

28. (30) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 290, 9.

29. (33) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 287, 8.

30. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 0.

31. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, accident, 121, 9.

32. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, suspension, 62, 5.

33. (35) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, accident, 61, 4.

34. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 3.

35. (29) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, engine, 31, 2.

36. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, clutch, 11, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.964 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 55 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.651 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-2; R.Chastain 3-46; J.Allgaier 47-89; R.Sieg 90-93; J.Allgaier 94-174; C.Briscoe 175-178; R.Chastain 179-245; C.Briscoe 246; R.Chastain 247-252; A.Cindric 253-294; C.Briscoe 295-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 126 laps; R.Chastain, 3 times for 117 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 42 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 11 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 7; A.Cindric, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; B.Jones, 3; N.Gragson, 2; J.Haley, 2; H.Burton, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 2050; 2. A.Cindric, 2050; 3. J.Allgaier, 2033; 4. N.Gragson, 2025; 5. B.Jones, 2020; 6. J.Haley, 2018; 7. H.Burton, 2014; 8. R.Chastain, 2010; 9. R.Sieg, 2002; 10. M.Annett, 2002; 11. R.Herbst, 2001; 12. B.Brown, 2000; 13. J.Clements, 514; 14. A.Labbe, 462; 15. J.Williams, 453; 16. M.Snider, 451.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

