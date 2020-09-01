Kentucky Derby Odds

Field for Saturday’s 146th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds: PP Horse Jockey Odds…

Field for Saturday’s 146th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds 1. Finnick the Fierce Martin Garcia 50-1 2. Max Player Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 3. Enforceable Adam Beschizza 30-1 4. Storm the Court Julien Leparoux 50-1 5. Major Fed James Graham 50-1 6. King Guillermo Samy Camacho 20-1 7. Money Moves Javier Castellano 30-1 8. South Bend Tyler Gaffalione 50-1 9. Mr. Big News Gabriel Saez 50-1 10. Thousand Words Florent Geroux 15-1 11. Necker Island Miguel Mena 50-1 12. Sole Volante Luca Panici 30-1 13. Attachment Rate Joe Talamo 50-1 14. Winning Impression Joe Rocco Jr. 50-1 15. Ny Traffic Paco Lopez 20-1 16. Honor A.P. Mike Smith 5-1 17. Tiz the Law Manny Franco 3-5 18. Authentic John Velazquez 8-1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Rey Hernandez. 2. Steve Asmussen. 3. Mark Casse. 4. Peter Eurton. 5. Greg Foley. 6. Juan Carlos Avila. 7. Todd Pletcher. 8. William Mott. 9. Bret Calhoun. 10. Bob Baffert. 11. Chris Hartman. 12. Patrick Biancone. 13. Dale Romans. 14. Dallas Stewart. 15. Saffie Joseph Jr.. 16. John Shirreffs. 17. Barclay Tagg. 18. Bob Baffert.

Owners (by post position): 1. Arnaldo Monge and Rey Hernandez. 2. George E. Hall. 3. John C. Oxley. 4. David A. Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Dan Hudock, and Susanna Wilson. 5. Lloyd Madison Farms IV LLC. 6. Victoria’s Ranch. 7. Robert LaPenta and Bortolazzo Stable. 8. Sagamore Farm LLC. 9. Allied Racing Stable LLC. 10. Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC. 11. Greg Harbut, Raymond Daniels and Wayne Scherr. 12. Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone. 13. Jim Bakke and Gerry Isbister. 14. West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing. 15. John Fanelli, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, and Paul Braverman. 16. C R K Stable. 17. Sackatoga Stable LLC. 18. Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, and Starlight Racing.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 7:01 p.m. EDT

