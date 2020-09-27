All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|39
|20
|.661
|_
|z-New York
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|z-Toronto
|32
|27
|.542
|7
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|15
|Boston
|23
|36
|.390
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Minnesota
|36
|23
|.610
|_
|z-Chicago
|35
|24
|.593
|1
|z-Cleveland
|34
|25
|.576
|2
|Kansas City
|25
|34
|.424
|11
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Oakland
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|z-Houston
|29
|30
|.492
|6
|Seattle
|27
|32
|.458
|8
|Los Angeles
|26
|33
|.441
|9
|Texas
|21
|38
|.356
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|35
|24
|.593
|_
|z-Miami
|30
|29
|.508
|5
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|7
|New York
|26
|33
|.441
|9
|Washington
|25
|34
|.424
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|33
|26
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|29
|.508
|3
|Milwaukee
|29
|30
|.492
|4
|Pittsburgh
|19
|40
|.322
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|42
|17
|.712
|_
|z-San Diego
|36
|23
|.610
|6
|San Francisco
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|Colorado
|26
|33
|.441
|16
|Arizona
|24
|35
|.407
|18
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Houston 1
Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.