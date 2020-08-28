Western & Southern Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $2,088,829
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Johanna Konta (8), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
