Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 1:13 PM

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $2,088,829

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Johanna Konta (8), Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

