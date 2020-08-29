Tour de France Results

Saturday 1st Stage At Nice A 97.mile ride from Nice to Nice Moyen Pays 1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team…

Saturday 1st Stage At Nice

A 97.mile ride from Nice to Nice Moyen Pays

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 3:46:23.

2. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

3. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

4. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, same time.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo , Italy, NTT Pro Cycling, same time.

8. Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Direct Energie, same time.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

11. Oliver Naesen , Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

12. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC Team, same time.

13. Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.

14. Luka Mezgec, Slovakia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

15. Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time.

16. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, same time.

17. Tadej Pogacar, Slovakia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

18. Connor Swift , Great Britian, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

19. Caleb Ewan, Australian, Lotto Soudal, same time.

20. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

Also

41. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

85. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Pro Cycling, :same time.

Overall Standings (1 stages)

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Emirates, 3 hours 46 minutes 13 seconds

2. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek, at 4 seconds.

3. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, 6.

4. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 10.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 10.

6. Elia Viviani, Italy, Cofidis, 10.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, NTT Pro Cycling, 10.

8. Bryan Coquard, France, Vital Concept P/B KTM, 10.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, Total Direct Energie, 10.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek, 10.

