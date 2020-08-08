PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Saturday At TPC Harding Park San Francisco Yardage: 7,251; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 544 434-35 Dustin Johnson…

Saturday At TPC Harding Park San Francisco Yardage: 7,251; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 443 544 434-35 Dustin Johnson 433 445 336-34 Scottie Scheffler 353 434 324-31 Cameron Champ 343 454 334-33

___

Par in 534 444 434-35-70 Dustin Johnson 434 433 424-31—65—201 Scottie Scheffler 544 443 325-34—65—202 Cameron Champ 443 435 434-34—67—202

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.