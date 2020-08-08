CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 5 DC summer camps canceled | No fans at Washington NFL games | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 10:41 PM

Saturday
At TPC Harding Park
San Francisco
Yardage: 7,251; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 443 544 434-35
Dustin Johnson 433 445 336-34
Scottie Scheffler 353 434 324-31
Cameron Champ 343 454 334-33

___

Par in 534 444 434-35-70
Dustin Johnson 434 433 424-31—65—201
Scottie Scheffler 544 443 325-34—65—202
Cameron Champ 443 435 434-34—67—202

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

