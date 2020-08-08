NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

The Associated Press

Saturday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 161 laps, 60 points.

2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 161, 47.

3. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 161, 34.

4. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 161, 50.

5. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 161, 39.

6. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 161, 48.

7. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 161, 33.

8. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 161, 29.

9. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 161, 28.

10. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 161, 38.

11. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 161, 38.

12. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 161, 26.

13. (29) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 161, 24.

14. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 161, 23.

15. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 161, 22.

16. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 161, 21.

17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 161, 20.

18. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 161, 19.

19. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 161, 20.

20. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, 161, 17.

21. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 161, 23.

22. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 161, 15.

23. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 14.

24. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 161, 13.

25. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 161, 12.

26. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 161, 0.

27. (25) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 161, 10.

28. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 161, 9.

29. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161, 8.

30. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 161, 7.

31. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 6.

32. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 161, 6.

33. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 159, 0.

34. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 148, 3.

35. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 141, 0.

36. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 127, 1.

37. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 125, 1.

38. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 103, 1.

39. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, transmission, 58, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

