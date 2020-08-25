AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .368; Cruz, Minnesota, .340; Severino, Baltimore, .333; J.Abreu, Chicago, .322; Rendon, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .368; Cruz, Minnesota, .340; Severino, Baltimore, .333; J.Abreu, Chicago, .322; Rendon, Los Angeles, .316; Voit, New York, .311; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .310; S.Perez, Kansas City, .307; Alberto, Baltimore, .304; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .304.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Lewis, Seattle, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; T.Anderson, Chicago, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Biggio, Toronto, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 21; Santander, Baltimore, 21; 6 tied at 20.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Piscotty, Oakland, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 40; Lewis, Seattle, 39; J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; Alberto, Baltimore, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Correa, Houston, 32; Gurriel, Houston, 32; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 32.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Adames, Tampa Bay, 10; Sanó, Minnesota, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Reddick, Houston, 9.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 4; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; T.Hernández, Toronto, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Fiers, Oakland, 3-1; Javier, Houston, 3-1; Bielak, Houston, 3-1; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.11; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.78; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.65; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 65; Lynn, Texas, 50; Giolito, Chicago, 45; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; G.Cole, New York, 44; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 35.

