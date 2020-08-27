All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Seattle
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|12
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Pittsburgh
|8
|19
|.296
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|23
|9
|.719
|_
|San Diego
|19
|13
|.594
|4
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|6½
|San Francisco
|15
|17
|.469
|8
|Arizona
|13
|19
|.406
|10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
