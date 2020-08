Auto Club NHRA Finals

Sunday At Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis, Ind. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Terry McMillen; 3. Leah…

Sunday At Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis, Ind. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Terry McMillen; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Pat Dakin; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Terry Totten; 13. Joe Morrison; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Cory McClenathan; 16. Luigi Novelli.

FUNNY CAR

1. Ron Capps; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Paul Lee; 5. Blake Alexander; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. Jack Beckman; 12. Bob Bode; 13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. Tim Wilkerson; 15. Mike McIntire; 16. Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK

1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jason Line; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Erica Enders; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Bruno Massel; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Robert River; 16. Bo Butner.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Angelle Sampey; 2. Chris Bostick; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. Eddie Krawiec; 5. Ryan Oehler; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Hector Arana Jr; 8. Andrew Hines; 9. John Hall; 10. John Hall; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. Jerry Savoie; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. David Barron; 16. David Barron.

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 4.273 seconds, 224.17 mph def. Terry McMillen, 4.153 seconds, 240.59 mph.

Funny Car — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.110, 294.63 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 10.318, 80.06.

Pro Stock — Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.680, 206.92 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Ford Mustang, 18.623, 43.91.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.880, 196.07 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.950, 191.78.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Pat Dakin, 3.837, 320.74 def. Doug Foley, 3.893, 270.27; Doug Kalitta, 3.767, 325.85 def. Cory McClenathan, 5.473, 108.18; Terry McMillen, 3.799, 307.44 def. Lex Joon, 4.586, 181.86; Clay Millican, 3.823, 323.43 def. Joe Morrison, 4.083, 284.56; Leah Pruett, 3.749, 325.53 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.839, 304.19; Steve Torrence, 4.222, 196.67 def. Luigi Novelli, Broke; Justin Ashley, 3.799, 318.24 def. Antron Brown, 3.800, 324.59; Billy Torrence, 3.801, 324.12 def. Terry Totten, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — McMillen, 3.886, 308.43 def. B. Torrence, Broke; S. Torrence, 3.814, 323.89 def. Ashley, 5.263, 121.44; Kalitta, 3.775, 312.28 def. Millican, 4.008, 253.85; Pruett, 3.829, 313.07 def. Dakin, 3.905, 312.71;

SEMIFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.819, 320.51 def. Pruett, 3.861, 316.60; McMillen, 4.043, 283.85 def. Kalitta, 4.059, 260.41;

FINAL — S. Torrence, 4.273, 224.17 def. McMillen, 4.153, 240.59.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.992, 317.49 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.087, 111.02; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.993, 296.50 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.293, 219.01; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.955, 322.81 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.363, 209.92; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.056, 274.61 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.413, 203.25; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.962, 322.65 def. Mike McIntire, Camry, 4.608, 187.83; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.039, 317.19 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.194, 277.89; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.969, 321.35 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.299, 234.00; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.015, 319.98 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.224, 271.41;

QUARTERFINALS — Capps, 3.990, 320.51 def. Alexander, 4.036, 318.99; Lee, 4.140, 270.70 def. Johnson Jr., 4.689, 178.50; Todd, 3.991, 321.19 def. Pedregon, 4.079, 315.27; Tasca III, 4.034, 311.70 def. Hagan, 4.881, 195.17;

SEMIFINALS — Todd, 4.329, 216.06 def. Lee, 10.253, 76.49; Capps, 4.065, 316.30 def. Tasca III, 9.713, 77.18;

FINAL — Capps, 4.110, 294.63 def. Todd, 10.318, 80.06.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.657, 207.08 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.634, 206.45 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 6.641, 207.05; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.640, 206.95 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.617, 208.39 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.643, 206.86; Troy Coughlin Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.637, 205.69 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.645, 206.67; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.618, 206.39 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.662, 206.35; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.607, 208.33 def. Robert River, Chevy Cobalt, 6.907, 200.20; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.627, 207.11 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.647, 207.30;

QUARTERFINALS — Anderson, 6.649, 207.66 def. Hartford, 6.691, 207.34; Coughlin, 6.649, 206.13 def. Laughlin, 6.665, 206.16; Coughlin Jr., 6.653, 205.82 def. Enders, Foul – Red Light; Line, 6.632, 208.01 def. C. McGaha, 6.654, 207.66;

SEMIFINALS — Coughlin, 6.739, 205.72 def. Anderson, 8.494, 113.86; Coughlin Jr., 6.670, 205.60 def. Line, 19.242, 40.83;

FINAL — Coughlin, 6.680, 206.92 def. Coughlin Jr., 18.623, 43.91.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Hector Arana Jr, 6.897, 196.39 def. John Hall, Suzuki, 6.911, 194.80; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.861, 198.29 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.920, 194.46; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.040, 191.40 def. Angie Smith, Broke; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.902, 196.85 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.934, 194.69 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, Broke – No Show; Ryan Oehler, 6.943, 196.59 def. David Barron, 7.103, 188.07; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.828, 198.03 def. Tiffany Butler, 7.439, 180.52; Matt Smith, 7.006, 195.73 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.309, 188.46;

QUARTERFINALS — Bostick, 7.009, 190.22 def. Oehler, 6.930, 195.96; Sampey, 6.908, 195.00 def. Hines, 6.995, 194.69; Pollacheck, 6.965, 194.63 def. M. Smith, 6.968, 195.79; Krawiec, 6.878, 198.12 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Sampey, 6.879, 196.07 def. Pollacheck, 6.932, 196.16; Bostick, 6.977, 190.14 def. Krawiec, 7.181, 197.16;

FINAL — Sampey, 6.880, 196.07 def. Bostick, 6.950, 191.78.

Point Standings Top 10

1. Doug Kalitta, 436; 2. Steve Torrence, 353; 3. Leah Pruett, 347; 4. Billy Torrence, 290; 5. Justin Ashley, 278; 6. Terry McMillen, 273; 7. Antron Brown, 263; 8. Clay Millican, 240; 9. Shawn Langdon, 214; 10. Brittany Force, 153.

Funny Car

1. Tommy Johnson Jr., 416; 2. Jack Beckman, 403; 3. Matt Hagan, 388; 4. Ron Capps, 314; 5. Bob Tasca III, 298; 6. J.R. Todd, 292; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 270; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 217; 9. (tie) Paul Lee, 193; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 202.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin, 414; 2. Jason Line, 370; 3. Erica Enders, 337; 4. Greg Anderson, 225; 5. Alex Laughlin, 211; 6. Chris McGaha, 210; 7. Kenny Delco, 196; 8. Bo Butner, 195; 9. Matt Hartford, 194; 10. Aaron Stanfield, 157.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Ryan Oehler, 172; 2. Angelle Sampey, 168; 3. Matt Smith, 165; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 144; 5. Andrew Hines, 132; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 128; 7. Hector Arana Jr, 125; 8. Chris Bostick, 123; 9. Angie Smith, 88; 10. John Hall, 65.

