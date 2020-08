2022 World Cup Qualifying

The Associated Press

Dates approximate All Times TBA NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montserrat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Virgin Isl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

Antigua vs. Montserrat

Thursday, Sept. 3

El Salvador vs. Grenada

Saturday, Sept. 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Antigua

Sunday, Sept. 6

Montserrat vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Grenada vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, Oct. 9

Antigua vs. Grenada

Saturday, Oct. 10

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Aruba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

Suriname vs. Cayman Islands

Thursday, Sept. 3

Canada vs. Bermuda

Saturday, Sept. 5

Aruba vs. Suriname

Sunday, Sept. 6

Cayman Islands vs. Canada

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Bermuda vs. Aruba

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, Oct. 9

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, Oct. 10

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Brit. Virgin Is. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Vincent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

Guatemala vs. Cuba

Thursday, Sept. 3

Curaçao vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, Sept. 5

British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala

Sunday, Sept. 6

Cuba vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, Sept. 8

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. British Virgin Islands

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, Oct. 9

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, Oct. 10

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, Oct. 13

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dominican Rep. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

Dominican Republic vs. Dominica

Thursday, Sept. 3

Panama vs. Barbados

Saturday, Sept. 5

Anguilla vs. Dominican Republic

Sunday, Sept. 6

Dominica vs. Panama

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Barbados vs. Anguilla

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, Oct. 9

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, Oct. 10

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belize 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turks and Caicos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

Nicaragua vs. St. Lucia

Thursday, Sept. 3

Haiti vs. Belize

Saturday, Sept. 5

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Nicaragua

Sunday, Sept. 6

St. Lucia vs. Haiti

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Belize vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Wednesday, Oct. 7

St. Lucia vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Friday, Oct. 9

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, Oct. 10

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Belize vs. St. Lucia

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Kitts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, Sept. 2

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Puerto Rico

Thursday, Sept. 3

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bahamas vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

Sunday, Sept. 6

Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Guyana vs. Bahamas

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, Oct. 9

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, Oct. 10

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

SECOND ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance Group A winner vs. Group F winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17 Group B winner vs. Group E winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17 Group C winner vs. Group D winner Thursday, Nov. 12 Tuesday, Nov. 17

FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to intercontinental playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group A/F winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B/E winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group C/D winner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, June 3, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Honduras

Group A/F winner vs. United States

Group C/D winner vs. Costa Rica

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Monday, June 7, 2021

United States vs. Group B/E winner

Group A/F winner vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Jamaica vs. Group C/D winner

Friday, June 11, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Group A/F winner

Honduras vs. United States

Group C/D winner vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Mexico vs. Group B/E winner

Honduras vs. Costa Rica

Group A/F winner vs. Group C/D winner

United States vs. Jamaica

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Jamaica vs. Group B/E winner

Mexico vs. Honduras

Costa Rica vs. Group A/F winner

Group C/D winner vs. United States

Friday, Sept. 7, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Group C/D winner

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Group A/F winner vs. Mexico

United States vs. Costa Rica

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Group C/D winner

Group A/F winner vs. Jamaica

United States vs. Mexico

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Group C/D winner vs. Group A/F winner

Jamaica vs. United States

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Honduras vs. Group B/E winner

United States vs. Group A/F winner

Costa Rica vs. Group C/D winner

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Group B/E winner vs. United States

Honduras vs. Group A/F winner

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Group C/D winner vs. Jamaica

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Group A/F winner vs. Group B/E winner

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Group C/D winner

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

Costa Rica vs. Group B/E winner

Group C/D winner vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs. Group A/F winner

Mexico vs. United States

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Group B/E winner vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

Group A/F winner vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Group C/D winner

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Group C/D winner vs. Group B/E winner

Jamaica vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Group A/F winner

Costa Rica vs. United States

