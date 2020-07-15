MLS Leaders

Through Tuesday, July 14
|Goals
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|4
|Kevin Molino, MIN
|3
|Maximiliano Urruti, MTL
|3
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|3
14 players tied with 2
|Assists
8 players tied with 2
|Shots
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|19
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|15
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|15
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|13
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|12
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|12
|Robert Beric, CHI
|11
|Luis Amarilla, MIN
|10
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|10
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|10
|Maximiliano Urruti, MTL
|10
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|9
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|7
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|7
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|6
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|6
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|6
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|5
|Maximiliano Urruti, MTL
|5
14 players tied with 4
___
|Cautions
|Diego Chara, POR
|3
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|3
|Junior Moreno, DC
|3
|Joao Moutinho, ORL
|3
11 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Junior Moreno, DC
|3
|1
|4
|Diego Chara, POR
|3
|0
|3
|Jose Martinez, PHI
|3
|0
|3
|Joao Moutinho, ORL
|3
|0
|3
14 players tied with 2
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|0.33
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.33
|Tim Melia, KC
|0.35
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.00
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1.00
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.00
|David Jensen, NYR
|1.00
|Brad Knighton, NE
|1.00
|Matt Turner, NE
|1.00
|Shutouts
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1
|Steve Clark, POR
|1
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1
|David Jensen, NYR
|1
|Tim Melia, KC
|1
|Matt Turner, NE
|1
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|1
|Kenneth Vermeer, LFC
|1
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|1
___
|Saves
|Andre Blake, PHI
|21
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|20
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|15
|Bill Hamid, DC
|14
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|13
|Clement Diop, MTL
|11
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|11
|Clint Irwin, COL
|11
|Luis Robles, MCF
|10
___
