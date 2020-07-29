AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Fletcher, Los Angeles, .556; Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; LeMahieu, New York, .500; Brantley, Houston, .435; Ramírez, Cleveland, .435; J.Jones,…

BATTING_Fletcher, Los Angeles, .556; Iglesias, Baltimore, .500; LeMahieu, New York, .500; Brantley, Houston, .435; Ramírez, Cleveland, .435; J.Jones, Detroit, .421; Lewis, Seattle, .421; Stanton, New York, .417; Correa, Houston, .409; Arraez, Minnesota, .400; Bradley Jr., Boston, .400; Vázquez, Boston, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; T.Anderson, Chicago, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; J.Jones, Detroit, 6; Laureano, Oakland, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; B.Phillips, Kansas City, 5; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Rosario, Minnesota, 5.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Cave, Minnesota, 6; Maldonado, Houston, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 6; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 6; Schoop, Detroit, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; 12 tied at 5.

HITS_Brantley, Houston, 10; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 9 tied at 8.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 4; Iglesias, Baltimore, 4; T.Anderson, Chicago, 3; Brantley, Houston, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Engel, Chicago, 3; Franco, Kansas City, 3; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Núñez, Baltimore, 3; Pillar, Boston, 3; Seager, Seattle, 3.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 1; Fisher, Toronto, 1; Garneau, Houston, 1; Goodrum, Detroit, 1; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 1; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 1; Mathis, Texas, 1; Mondesi, Kansas City, 1; Reddick, Houston, 1.

HOME RUNS_J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; 18 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Grossman, Oakland, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Long Jr., Seattle, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Straw, Houston, 2; 18 tied at 1.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Andriese, Los Angeles, 0.00; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.00; Detwiler, Chicago, 0.00; Gibson, Texas, 0.00; Green, New York, 0.00; R.Hill, Minnesota, 0.00; Lynn, Texas, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.35; Javier, Houston, 1.35; Luzardo, Oakland, 1.35.

STRIKEOUTS_Lynn, Texas, 17; Bieber, Cleveland, 14; Beeks, Tampa Bay, 12; G.Cole, New York, 12; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11; Plesac, Cleveland, 11; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10; Duffy, Kansas City, 10; Civale, Cleveland, 9; Giolito, Chicago, 9; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 9; Javier, Houston, 9.

