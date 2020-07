2022 World Cup Glance

The Associated Press

All Times EST FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L T GF GA Pts Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 A2 0 0 0 0 0 0 A3 0 0 0 0 0 0 A4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, Nov. 21 At Al Khor, Qatar

Qatar vs. TBA, 5 a.m.

GROUP B W L T GF GA Pts B1 0 0 0 0 0 0 B2 0 0 0 0 0 0 B3 0 0 0 0 0 0 B4 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C W L T GF GA Pts C1 0 0 0 0 0 0 C2 0 0 0 0 0 0 C3 0 0 0 0 0 0 C4 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D W L T GF GA Pts D1 0 0 0 0 0 0 D2 0 0 0 0 0 0 D3 0 0 0 0 0 0 D4 0 0 0 0 0 0.

GROUP E W L T GF GA Pts E1 0 0 0 0 0 0 E2 0 0 0 0 0 0 E3 0 0 0 0 0 0 E4 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP F W L T GF GA Pts F1 0 0 0 0 0 0 F2 0 0 0 0 0 0 F3 0 0 0 0 0 0 F4 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP G W L T GF GA Pts G1 0 0 0 0 0 0 G2 0 0 0 0 0 0 G3 0 0 0 0 0 0 G4 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP H W L T GF GA Pts H1 0 0 0 0 0 0 H2 0 0 0 0 0 0 H3 0 0 0 0 0 0 H4 0 0 0 0 0 0

SECOND ROUND Saturday, Dec. 3 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa)

Group A winner vs. Group B second place, 10 a.m.

At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Al Rayyan)

Group C winner vs. Group D second place, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama)

Group D winner vs. Group C second place, 2 p.m.

At Al Khor, Qatar

Group B winner vs. Group A second place, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 5 At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Group E winner vs. Group F second place, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar (Ras Abu Aboud)

Group G winner vs. Group H second place, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)

Group F winner vs. Group E second place, 10 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Group H winner vs. Group G second place, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Friday, Dec. 9 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)

Al Wakrah winner vs. Doha (Ras Abu Aboud) winner, 10 p.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Al Rayyan (Khalifa) winner Al Rayyan (Al Rayyan) winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama)

Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) winner vs. Lusail winner, 10 a.m.

At Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor winner vs. Doha (Al Thumama) winner, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, Dec. 13 At Lusail, Qatar

Lusail winner vs. Al Rayyah winner, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 At Al Khor, Qatar

Al Khor winner vs. Doha winner, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, Dec. 17 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa)

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, Dec. 18 At Lusail, Qatar

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

