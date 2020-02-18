Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST Bluefield St. at W. Virginia St., ppd. SOUTH Alabama St. at UAB, ppd. Arkansas St. at Mississippi, ppd. Charleston…

EAST

Bluefield St. at W. Virginia St., ppd.

SOUTH

Alabama St. at UAB, ppd.

Arkansas St. at Mississippi, ppd.

Charleston Southern at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Coastal Carolina at UNC Wilmington, ppd.

George Washington 3, Georgetown 2

Georgia St. at Gardner-Webb, ppd.

James Madison 12, Richmond 4

Kentucky St. at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern St., ppd.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Oakland at Auburn, ppd.

Radford at Liberty, ppd.

Samford at Mississippi St., ccd.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, ppd.

The Citadel at Clemson, ppd.

Troy at Alabama, ppd

VMI at Virginia, ppd.

Winthrop at South Carolina, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Grambling St. at Little Rock, ppd.

Memphis at Cent. Arkansas, ppd.

Texas Lutheran vs. E. Texas Baptist, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.