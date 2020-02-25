Home » Sports » Collegiate Baseball Poll

February 25, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. UCLA 7-0 495 10
2. Florida 8-0 494 14
3. Arkansas 7-0 492 9
4. Texas Tech 6-1 490 1
5. Vanderbilt 6-2 486 5
6. Mississippi St. 5-1 483 6
7. Louisville 4-3 480 4
8. Georgia 7-1 478 7
9. Michigan 4-3 475 3
10. N.C. State 7-0 472 16
11. Florida St. 6-1 470 15
12. Arizona St. 5-3 468 11
13. Miami, Fla. 4-3 465 2
14. Mississippi 6-1 462 19
15. Texas A&M 8-0 460 21
16. Texas 8-0 459 22
17. Central Florida 7-1 454 NR
18. Auburn 5-3 452 8
19. Louisiana St. 5-3 450 12
20. North Carolina 6-2 448 13
21. Texas Christian 5-1 446 20
22. Pepperdine 7-0 444 NR
23. Tennessee 7-0 441 NR
24. East Carolina 6-1 439 23
25. Long Beach 5-2 436 NR
26. Clemson 7-0 434 NR
27. Central Michigan 5-2 432 24
28. Oklahoma State 5-2 431 28
29. Tulane 6-1 428 NR
30. Georgia Tech 6-1 426 29

