Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 17
EAST
Northeastern 68, Elon 65
Seton Hall 82, Creighton 70
St. John’s 64, Providence 58
William & Mary 66, Hofstra 53
Yale 79, Brown 72
SOUTH
James Madison 66, UNC-Wilmington 58
Towson 79, Coll. of Charleston 62
VCU 53, Richmond 50
Wright St. 63, N. Kentucky 55
MIDWEST
Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 47
Butler 61, Marquette 55
DePaul 91, Xavier 68
Drake 105, Indiana St. 65
IUPUI 54, Green Bay 42
Illinois St. 72, Valparaiso 60
Milwaukee 71, Ill.-Chicago 55
N. Iowa 76, Evansville 60
S. Illinois 70, Missouri St. 68
FAR WEST
Arizona 74, Washington St. 67
Arizona St. 67, Washington 50
Oregon St. 81, California 44
Southern Cal 70, UCLA 68
Utah 84, Colorado 69
