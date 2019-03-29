My Take: Does Trump’s left hand know what his right is doing?

On My Take, Clinton Yates believes that the president and the people the people he appoints don't know what the other is doing, as Betsy DeVos proposed cutting funding for Special Olympics and the president saying that funding will not be cut.

It looks like the Special Olympics is getting funding, after all.

