Maximus earns ‘top workplace’ award by investing in employee growth, training and AI skills

Creating a successful workplace in the competitive D.C. region starts with listening to employees and responding to what they need.

This content is sponsored by Maximus.

At a time when businesses are trying to figure out how artificial intelligence will reshape the workplace, Maximus says one of its biggest investments remains the people behind the technology.

That focus on its employees has earned the company recognition as one of the top workplaces in the D.C. area.

The award, part of the Top Workplaces program conducted by Energage in partnership with WTOP News, is based entirely on employee feedback collected through the Energage Workplace Survey.

The survey measures key aspects of workplace culture, including whether employees feel respected, supported and empowered.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” said Michelle Link, chief human resources officer at Maximus. “This is the third time we’ve received this award, and it’s especially meaningful because it’s based on feedback from our own employees.”

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Maximus is a government services and technology company with a workforce of more than 41,000 worldwide.

The company works with federal, state and local governments to deliver mission-critical programs, including health and human services, customer contact centers, technology modernization, cybersecurity and defense-related projects.

According to Link, creating a successful workplace in the competitive D.C. region starts with listening to employees and responding to what they need.

“We’ve built listening points throughout the employee journey,” said Link. “We ask for feedback during onboarding, after promotions, and at other important milestones so we can understand what’s working, what isn’t and where we need to improve.”

Maximus routinely surveys employees about their priorities and uses that feedback to determine where to invest resources.

Preparing for an AI-driven future

As Maximus gets employees ready for an AI-driven future, the company is investing in training that goes beyond teaching workers how to use the technology.

“One of our greatest strengths has become our commitment to upskilling employees,” said Link. “We were one of the first companies to commit to training our entire workforce, not just on AI tools, but on the uniquely human skills that will matter most in the future.”

The company uses a platform called “Eightfold” to help employees identify their skills.

“We use it to help employees understand where their skills fit today and what adjacent skills could make them even more valuable in the future,” Link explained. “It helps people see potential career paths and gives them the tools to stay relevant as the workplace changes.”

Career development does not look the same for everyone.

Some employees may be looking to advance into leadership positions, while others may want to continue building expertise in their current roles.

Maximus’ strategy is focused on keeping workers prepared as technology evolves, a priority that has become especially significant as artificial intelligence moves deeper into the workplace.

Instead of treating AI as a disruption to avoid, Maximus has encouraged employees to become familiar with the technology and explore how it can improve the way they work.

The message is that AI is an opportunity, not a threat.

“When AI first started becoming mainstream, our approach was to lean in,” said Link. “AI is here to stay, so the best thing people can do is get comfortable using it.”

How Maximus invests in human skills

Rather than teaching employees to use a specific AI platform, Maximus emphasizes broader skills, including evaluating AI-generated information and understanding where human judgment remains essential.

As AI continues to evolve, skills like communication, empathy, critical thinking and problem-solving are becoming a bigger part of the company’s workforce development efforts.

That’s why Maximus says it is focused on “building capabilities” within its workforce, not simply “filling positions.”

Employers across many industries face challenges finding workers who bring the right skills to the table.

“We’re operating in an environment where there’s a shortage of technical talent,” Link said. “Developing the people we already have is often a better long-term strategy than competing for a limited talent pool.”

For Maximus, its focus on workforce development is tied to the purpose behind the company’s work.

By supporting government programs that affect millions of people, the company says employees are motivated by understanding the true impact of what they do.

“Mission-driven work is what resonates most,” said Link. “When people understand how their job contributes to a larger purpose, they’re more engaged, more committed and more likely to stay.”

Check out all of the WTOP Top Workplaces coverage now!