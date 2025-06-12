The power of play: Why people of all ages are playing video games

People of all ages, from young kids to seniors, are now benefiting from the power of play.

This content is sponsored by the Entertainment Software Association.

Traditionally, video games may have been viewed as something for kids as a way to pass the time and have a little fun, but that perception has shifted dramatically over the years, as playing video games has evolved into something much more meaningful.

It’s no longer just entertainment for children.

People of all ages, from young kids to seniors, are benefiting from the power of play.

“Every year, our organization conducts a survey to understand the attitudes, behaviors, and the demographics around video games,” said Stan Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, the trade association representing the U.S. video game industry.

The latest findings from the ESA show how video games have become a universal pastime with considerable mental, emotional and social benefits for players across the age spectrum.

“We gained really deep insights about who’s playing and why,” Pierre-Louis said. “It’s amazing to see the growth of games, and how people continue to play at every stage of life.”

Gamers in the United States now span nearly the entire age range, from 5 to 90.

According to the ESA, 23% of gamers are under 18, while 28% are 50 or older.

While Generation Alpha – children 12 and younger – leads the way with 83% of the generation playing games, older generations are actually not that far behind.

Nearly half of Baby Boomers – those between ages 61 and 79 – play video games.

The number of players over 80 has been rising, with 36% of the Silent Generation now saying they play video games, up from 30% last year.

“All people who play games want to have fun, first and foremost,” said Pierre-Louis. “People look to it as a way to relax and to enjoy the company of others, so connection is also a big reason people play.”

Possibly the most famous gamer in the world? Pope Leo XIV.

“He plays ‘Wordle’ and ‘Words with Friends’ with his brother as a way to escape the daily news cycle, but also as a way to stay connected,” Pierre-Louis added.

Why do people play?

Among Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, the top motivations are mental, as 65% say they play to keep their minds sharp and 77% say they play to pass the time or unwind.

“For that demographic, with older gamers, you find that puzzle games are a great way to stay sharp,” Pierre-Louis said. “Games that people may have traditionally played as board games have become video games as well.”

Across all age groups, video games are increasingly seen as valuable learning tools.

Parents, in particular, are embracing gaming, with 70% of parents now playing video games themselves, which is higher than the national adult average of 60%.

When they play, they often do it to spend time with their kids, with 82% of gaming parents saying they play with their children.

“What they find is that it’s a great way to connect with their kids, and it’s a great way to understand what they are doing,” said Pierre-Louis. “Parents have learned that there are a lot of safeguards around video game play, including age ratings and parental controls.”

A way to connect

Video games are helping people create and build new relationships.

According to the ESA, 78% of all players believe games can introduce them to new friends and relationships.

“More and more people are staying connected and meeting others through video games,” Pierre-Louis said. “It’s a way for them to express that joy and do it in an environment where others get to enjoy it with them.”

One reason for the widespread appeal of video games is accessibility.

With smartphones now in nearly every pocket, everyone has access to games anytime, anywhere.

Mobile devices are the most popular platform, with 82% of players – or nearly 160 million Americans – using them to play video games.

“More people are playing on multiple devices,” Pierre-Louis said. “They love playing on consoles, PCs and on virtual reality headsets, so there are different ways to play and different games made for each of those devices to keep them exciting.”

Video games can even help in the real world.

Many professional athletes play games featuring their own sports, and they often learn something new that they didn’t necessarily pick up from real-life experience.

“One of the great things about these games is they’re made with so much realism that they let you experience the game without being on the field,” Pierre-Louis explained. “More people are starting to play games that mimic their real-life interests, and their real-life experiences.”