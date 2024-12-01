Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can kick-off another huge…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can kick-off another huge NFL Sunday with a $1,500 first-bet offer by signing up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. New users who click here and use this code will get up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing for their first cash wager on any matchup.







BetMGM has the largest first-bet offer in legal online sports betting. If you sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first cash wager on NFL Week 13 settles as a loss.

Among today’s most important games is an NFC clash between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have their eye on a place in the postseason. A loss for either could be a massive setback. In the late-afternoon window, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in primetime, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL Week 13 game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Lock-In $1,500 NFL First-Bet Offer Today

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Featured Same-Game Parlays, Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo, Pro Football Boost Pack Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 1, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you’re looking for the largest first-bet offer in legal online sports betting, look no further than BetMGM. While some sportsbooks like Caesars, bet365, and ESPN BET will back a new user’s initial cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, BetMGM has raised the game. Your first bet of all the way up to $1,500 will be backed with bonus bets that convey if your initial cash wager loses.

The best thing about this offer is that you can choose any market in the game of your choice. If you want to bet $500 on the Rams (-145) to beat the Saints on the road, the Texans (-3.5) to cover the spread against the Jaguars, or the Eagles and Ravens to go over the total points line (51.0), you can. If you want to bet on Derrick Henry to score the first TD of the game or Saquon Barkley to record 100+ rushing yards, those are available as well. A win will earn you a cash profit, while a loss would trigger a bonus bet refund.

How to Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM will only take a few minutes. Follow the instructions below to sign up for a $1,500 first-bet offer:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, email address, phone number, and birthdate.

Confirm you’re in a state with legal online sports betting.

Make a deposit of at least $10 to unlock the first-bet offer.

Navigate to any NFL Week 13 game.

Wager up to $1,500 on any market.

If your first bet wins, BetMGM will return your stake along with cash winnings. A loss, however, would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Featured Same-Game Parlays

BetMGM has an extensive offering of featured same-game parlays for NFL Week 13 action. If you head to the NFL tab in the app, you’ll find enhanced odds on SGPs like:

Vikings to cover the spread (-3.5), Justin Jefferson to record 100+ receiving yards and score a TD (+500)

Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert each to record 250+ passing yards and throw for over 1.5 passing TDs (+525)

Joe Burrow to throw for 300+ passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs, Ja’Marr Chase to record 100+ receiving yards and score a TD (+550)

Texans to win, CJ Stroud to throw for 250+ passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs, and Nico Collins to record 125+ receiving yards (+600)

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley each to rush for 100+ yards and score a TD (+850)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.