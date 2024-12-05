Live Radio
Home » Sponsored Content » BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500:…

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $1.5K Packers-Lions TNF Promo

Russell Joy | russell.joy@sportradar.com

December 5, 2024, 4:30 PM

Photo credit: Craig Dudek
This content is sponsored by Sportradar.

Football fans can kick off Thursday Night Football with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to get a massive new user offer. Click here and enter this code to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.



Any new user who signs up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will get the sportsbook’s backing of up to $1,500 for their first bet. If your initial cash wager on Packers-Lions loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund.

The Packers and Lions are both riding winning streaks into tonight’s showdown. Green Bay has won three-consecutive games, while Detroit has put together an impressive 10-game winning streak. Given the importance of tonight’s matchup for both the NFC North and the NFC playoff picture as a whole, it’s huge to have two chances to earn your first win with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Packers-Lions.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $1.5K Packers-Lions TNF Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500
New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer
In-App Promos Featured Same-Game Parlays, Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo, No-Sweat Pro Football Bet
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On December 5, 2024
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sportsbooks like Caesars, bet365, and ESPN BET all have their own version of a first-bet offer. However, while theirs cap players at up to $1,000 in bonus bets, BetMGM has raised the stakes, offering up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. What that means if you can wager any amount up to $1,500 and get a bonus bet refund if your bet settles as a loss.

You’ll have the option to bet on a game market like the Lions to win, the Packers to cover, or the teams to go under the total points line. If you want to chase down a bigger cash profit with a wager on Jared Goff to throw for 3+ touchdowns or Josh Jacobs to score the first TD of the game, those markets are available as well. If the bet loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes to complete. If you want to get in on the action with BetMGM, complete the steps below:

  • Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.
  • Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.
  • Set up an account with an email address and password.
  • Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.
  • Navigate to the TNF matchup and wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM will return your cash stake and issue cash winnings to your account if your first bet wins. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD Promo with Cash Refund

It’s rare to find an in-app promo that offers a cash refund following a loss, but BetMGM happens to have just that. If you opt-into the NFL Second Chance TD Scorer promo, you’ll need to make a first TD scorer pick. If that player fails to score the first touchdown of the game, but find the end zone second, you’ll pick up a cash refund of your wager. You can then turn around and apply that cash profit to another market in any other game this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up