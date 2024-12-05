Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can kick off Thursday…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can kick off Thursday Night Football with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to get a massive new user offer. Click here and enter this code to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer.







Any new user who signs up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will get the sportsbook’s backing of up to $1,500 for their first bet. If your initial cash wager on Packers-Lions loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund.

The Packers and Lions are both riding winning streaks into tonight’s showdown. Green Bay has won three-consecutive games, while Detroit has put together an impressive 10-game winning streak. Given the importance of tonight’s matchup for both the NFC North and the NFC playoff picture as a whole, it’s huge to have two chances to earn your first win with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Packers-Lions.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $1.5K Packers-Lions TNF Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Featured Same-Game Parlays, Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo, No-Sweat Pro Football Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 5, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sportsbooks like Caesars, bet365, and ESPN BET all have their own version of a first-bet offer. However, while theirs cap players at up to $1,000 in bonus bets, BetMGM has raised the stakes, offering up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. What that means if you can wager any amount up to $1,500 and get a bonus bet refund if your bet settles as a loss.

You’ll have the option to bet on a game market like the Lions to win, the Packers to cover, or the teams to go under the total points line. If you want to chase down a bigger cash profit with a wager on Jared Goff to throw for 3+ touchdowns or Josh Jacobs to score the first TD of the game, those markets are available as well. If the bet loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes to complete. If you want to get in on the action with BetMGM, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the TNF matchup and wager up to $1,500.

BetMGM will return your cash stake and issue cash winnings to your account if your first bet wins. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD Promo with Cash Refund

It’s rare to find an in-app promo that offers a cash refund following a loss, but BetMGM happens to have just that. If you opt-into the NFL Second Chance TD Scorer promo, you’ll need to make a first TD scorer pick. If that player fails to score the first touchdown of the game, but find the end zone second, you’ll pick up a cash refund of your wager. You can then turn around and apply that cash profit to another market in any other game this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.