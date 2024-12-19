Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Start With $150 Bonus on NFL, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Gear up for the rest of the week with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between two great offers. Start with a bet on any sport to lock in a no-brainer bonus or a safety net bet. Click here to activate this offer.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook is unlocking two significant offers for players this week. Step into the action in time to bet on the NFL, NHL, NBA, college football, college basketball or any other matchup.

Click here to unlock bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and use a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on any sport.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Offer, TNF Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 19, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are tons of options out there for players with bet365 Sportsbook this week. Players who take advantage of this opportunity can choose from a guaranteed winner or a high-potential safety net bet.

A $5 bet on any game will be enough to win these bonuses. Players will secure a $150 guaranteed bonus no matter the outcome of the selected wager.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. Players who miss on that initial wager will receive a safety net. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000 for new users.

How to Unlock This Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Set up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook in a few simple steps. Here is a full walkthrough to help new bettors get in on the action:

Register here and input bonus code WTOP365 to activate this offer.

and input bonus code WTOP365 to activate this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information in the required prompts.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to start with a $150 bonus or lock in the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Chargers vs. Broncos Bet Boosts

The Chargers and Broncos are kicking off NFL Week 16 in a pivotal Thursday Night Football game. Both teams are in prime position to make the playoff, but this game could mean a lot for seeding. Check out some of bet365 Sportsbook’s bet boosts for this Chargers-Broncos:

Courtland Sutton, Gus Edwards and Ladd McConkey each to score a touchdown (+1600)

Justin Herbert to score a touchdown, Bo Nix to score a touchdown and both teams to score 15+ points (+1600)

Ladd McConkey and Courtland Sutton each to score a touchdown and record 70+ receiving yards (+1600)

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.