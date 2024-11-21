Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Sports bettors can turn a $5…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Sports bettors can turn a $5 bet on Thursday Night Football into a $150 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass. Sign up here for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to earn a 30x return with a win and an NBA League Pass trial no matter what.







New players who sign up via the FanDuel promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, win $150 bonus offer. As long as your wager wins, you’ll secure a 30x return in bonus bets. Regardless of how your bet settles, you’ll lock-in three months of NBA League Pass as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are having vastly different seasons. Pittsburgh has won five straight games due in large part to the steady play of starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Cleveland, on the other hand, has lost back-to-back games and enters tonight at 2-8. Your first $5 bet on TNF can earn you two bonuses tonight.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 TNF Bonus + NBA League Pass

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos 30% TNF Live Bet Profit Boost, Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 21, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook has put together one of the most unique new user offers on the market. While this bet $150 bonus isn’t guaranteed to convey, you’ll have your choice of market, which means you can pick one that’s a virtual lock to hit. Even if your bet loses, you’d only be down $5, rather than betting with another sportsbook that might require a larger initial bet to earn $150. It’s also worth noting that the three months of NBA League Pass will convey no matter how your bet settles.

You could choose to bet on a player prop like Russell Wilson to throw for 100+ yards or the Steelers to win. If you want to bet on Najee Harris to score the game’s first touchdown, that’s available as well. However, given the longer odds, it might be a safer call to choose a different market. If your bet wins, you’ll get back your $5 stake, a $150 bonus, and a cash profit.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer.

to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make a deposit of $5+.

Navigate to the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Place a $5+ wager on the market of your choice.

You will receive $150 in bonus bets along with a cash profit and your $5 stake if your bet wins. If it loses, you’ll still secure three months of NBA League Pass.

Thursday Night Football Promos

In the promos section of the app, you’ll find multiple offers for Thursday Night Football. The most notable is a 30% profit boost on live bets for Steelers-Browns. Opt-into this promo and you’ll receive a profit boost to use on a qualifying live bet. You could also check out the Thursday Night Squares promo, as well as profit boosts for the NBA, college football, and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.