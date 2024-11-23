Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. A massive weekend of NFL, NBA,…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. A massive weekend of NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football action begins today. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup in the league of your choice.







Sports bettors can lock-in two chances to earn their first cash win with BetMGM. Signing up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with bonus bet backing for a bet on any game.

Today’s college football slate is full of huge matchups. #5 Indiana will take on #2 Ohio State, #14 BYU will square off against #21 Arizona State, and #6 Notre Dame will play host to #18 Army. In the NBA, there are seven games to choose from, plus the NFL has a loaded slate of games set to begin on Sunday. You can wager on any of these games or another matchup with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer for the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Secure $1.5K NFL, CFB, NBA Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s first-bet offer is the industry leader for fully-backed first bets. If your first cash wager of up to $1,500 settles as a loss, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of the same value as the initial stake. From there, you’ll have the ability to use that refund on games in any league this weekend.

If, for example, you wager $200 on the Warriors to beat the Spurts on Saturday night, but they don’t, you’ll have options for using your bonus bet refund. You could use the $200 in bonus bets on Notre Dame to win at home or #12 Boise State to cover the spread against Wyoming. If you think Saquon Barkley will score the first TD of the Eagles-Rams SNF matchup, that’s available as well. The main thing to keep in mind is that a bonus bet refund isn’t tied to a specific team, player, or league.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM will only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action with a $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

You will receive your stake back along with cash winnings if your first cash bet settles as a win. If your wager loses, BetMGM will issue up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on other games.

Weekend In-App Promos

There are quite a few in-app promos available for this weekend’s action in the NBA, NFL, college football, and more. Head to the promotions section of the app, where you’ll find offers for all players. This includes a college basketball odds boost token, a college football odds boost token, and a college football no-sweat parlay token.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.