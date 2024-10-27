FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 NFL Sunday Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to secure a…

Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to secure a 60-1 boost on any NFL Week 8 game taking place on Sunday. New players can bet $5 to get a $300 bonus with a winning wager by signing up here.







Sports bettors can turn a $5 bet on any matchup into a $300 bonus with a winning wager. Simply choose a qualifying market in the NFL Sunday game of your choice and if the bet wins, you’ll get a 60x return in bonus bets with this FanDuel promo code offer.

As if a $300 bonus weren’t enough, this FanDuel promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass. New players will receive this free trial no matter what happens in the selected game.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos Same Game Parlays, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer will provide a boost to any team playing on Sunday. However, we expect to see most bettors look at heavy favorites when it comes to this FanDuel promo, since the wager needs to win for the bonus to convey.

For example, the Broncos are listed at -620 against the Panthers. Existing users would need to risk $1,860 to win $300. New players can instead sign up and bet $5 on Denver to get a $300 bonus with a win.

Remember, this FanDuel promo also comes with a free trial to NBA League Pass. This will give you access to every out-of-market game for the first three months of the season.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the detailed outline below to create an account with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here and create a new account by filling out the required information sections.

and create a new account by filling out the required information sections. Deposit $10 or more in cash to qualify for this 60-1 boost.

Navigate to the NFL game of your choice.

Bet $5 on any team. Players who pick a winner will receive $300 in bonuses for use on games .

FanDuel Sportsbook will send new customers an email with instructions on how to activate the trial NBA League Pass subscription.

Other Ways to Win

This new promo is the perfect starting point for bettors, but don’t forget to check out all the other options available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Players can secure profit boosts on straight bets, live bets and even same game parlays.

New and existing users can secure a 50% profit boost for any NBA bet or a 30% boost on a World Series wager. There is also a 30% same game parlay profit boost available for any sport. Keep an eye out for these types of offers throughout the week.

