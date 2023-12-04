Hospice awareness campaign launched to educate D.C. residents about care benefits

This content is provided by Capital Caring Health.
Capital Caring Health, a part of the nation’s largest not-for-profit advanced illness care and hospice provider, Chapters Health System, was awarded a charitable grant by The Washington Home Foundation, a DC-based foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for elderly and/or terminally ill residents in the metropolitan area. This funding will support a multimedia campaign aimed at raising awareness of hospice care options in the District.
“We’re so grateful for this generous gift from The Washington Home Foundation,” said Tom Koutsoumpas, Chair of Capital Caring Health’s Board of Directors and CEO of National Partnership for Health and Hospice Innovation. “Capital Caring Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality advanced illness care to patients and their families, ensuring comfort and dignity throughout every patient’s end-of-life journey. These funds will enable us to expand our reach and make hospice care more accessible in D.C.”
In Washington, D.C., only 27% of eligible individuals are enrolled in hospice care, marking the second lowest rate in the nation. Despite this low utilization rate, nearly 90% of adults over 50 prefer to spend their last years in their home, where they are comfortable and surrounded by loved ones. This campaign is aimed at letting DC residents know that is possible through hospice care.
“Hospice care allows patients to receive the care and support they deserve while enjoying the comforts of home and avoiding constant, disruptive hospital visits,” said Sharon Collins Casey, Chair of The Washington Home Foundation. “We’re proud to support Capital Caring Health in their mission to bring hospice care to more people who need it, especially the most vulnerable in our community.”
This is the first multimedia effort in the District to raise awareness of the comprehensive hospice benefit. The campaign, taking place this November and December, will reach out to D.C. residents, including medical influencers and marginalized communities, especially the LGBTQ+ community and people of color. It will include TV spots, newspaper ads, radio spots, ads on buses and at bus stops and digital banners in targeted markets.
About Capital Caring Health
About Capital Caring Health: Capital Caring Health is a not-for-profit, community-based organization founded in the nation’s capital in 1977. Capital Caring Health is one of the most experienced and respected providers in the nation of advanced illness, hospice and elder care including primary care at home. Our care for children with life–limiting disease is the largest on the East Coast. Additional services focus on the special care needs of veterans, and those with heart failure and end-stage lung disease. More than $3 million annually funds care for those who lack coverage or the necessary financial resources for services. Over the years, Capital Caring Health has provided hospice, palliative care, and counseling to nearly 200,000 patients and their families through our regional neighborhood network across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.
About The Washington Home Foundation
The Washington Home Foundation is a foundation that provides funding to entities that create and deliver innovative, compassionate, and well-managed programs to improve the quality of life for elderly and/or terminally ill residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
Founded in 1888, The Washington Home Foundation, until recently, provided long-term care to residents of its nursing home facility in upper Northwest Washington, D.C., hospice care to patients in their own homes, and care in the in-patient hospice wing of the nursing home.
In recent years, the Board of Directors of The Washington Home Foundation directed a repositioning of the organization by ceasing hands-on care and consolidating its financial resources to be deployed for maximum impact in accordance with its longstanding mission. Learn more at www.TheWashingtonHome.org.