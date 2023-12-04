Hospice awareness campaign launched to educate D.C. residents about care benefits

Capital Caring Health was awarded a charitable grant by The Washington Home Foundation, a DC-based foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life for elderly and/or terminally ill residents in the metropolitan area. This funding will support a multimedia campaign aimed at raising awareness of hospice care options in the District.

This content is provided by Capital Caring Health.

“We’re so grateful for this generous gift from The Washington Home Foundation,” said Tom Koutsoumpas, Chair of Capital Caring Health’s Board of Directors and CEO of National Partnership for Health and Hospice Innovation. “Capital Caring Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality advanced illness care to patients and their families, ensuring comfort and dignity throughout every patient’s end-of-life journey. These funds will enable us to expand our reach and make hospice care more accessible in D.C.”

In Washington, D.C., only 27% of eligible individuals are enrolled in hospice care, marking the second lowest rate in the nation. Despite this low utilization rate, nearly 90% of adults over 50 prefer to spend their last years in their home, where they are comfortable and surrounded by loved ones. This campaign is aimed at letting DC residents know that is possible through hospice care.

“Hospice care allows patients to receive the care and support they deserve while enjoying the comforts of home and avoiding constant, disruptive hospital visits,” said Sharon Collins Casey, Chair of The Washington Home Foundation. “We’re proud to support Capital Caring Health in their mission to bring hospice care to more people who need it, especially the most vulnerable in our community.”

This is the first multimedia effort in the District to raise awareness of the comprehensive hospice benefit. The campaign, taking place this November and December, will reach out to D.C. residents, including medical influencers and marginalized communities, especially the LGBTQ+ community and people of color. It will include TV spots, newspaper ads, radio spots, ads on buses and at bus stops and digital banners in targeted markets.