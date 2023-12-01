Discover amazing gifts and support small businesses in Downtown Frederick

A journey to Downtown Frederick, Maryland is an excellent way to complete your holiday shopping this season. With a 50-block historic district hosting more than 200 unique shops and small businesses, you’ll find something for everyone on your list this year.

This content is provided by Visit Frederick.

A journey to Downtown Frederick, Maryland is an excellent way to complete your holiday shopping this season. With a 50-block historic district hosting more than 200 unique shops and small businesses, you’ll find something for everyone on your list this year. Along the way, you’ll find unique charm and holiday cheer throughout the “City of Clustered Spires.”

Empower the book lover on your list

Local bookstores are more important than ever. The Curious Iguana is a delightful shop that offers up a selection of gifts for book enthusiasts and readers of all ages. You’ll also be supporting a small business that donates a portion of the store’s sales to international non-profit organizations.

Share the love of the outdoors with awesome gear

The Trail House has been a favorite outdoor shop in Downtown Frederick for decades. Whether you are looking to give hiking boots, backpacking gear, or an awesomely comfy pair of socks, this shop on Market Street will make the outdoor enthusiast on your list smile.

Serve up a present for the cook on your list

A visit to Relish Decor at the holiday season is an experience in its own right. You’ll find the store decorated and buzzing for the holidays, but it’s the kitchenware and accessories that will make the aspiring chef on your list very happy. Stroll on over to The Kitchenette for more cooking and kitchen essentials.

Something for the sweet tooth to savor

If you’re looking to give something sugary for the season, Downtown Frederick is your go-to spot. Chocolate shops like The Perfect Truffle, Zoe’s Chocolate Co., and the Candy Kitchen will supply your needs. Head to the North Market Pop Shop to find unique and historic soda pop.

Encourage play for young and old

Dancing Bear Toys and Games puts some play in everyone’s day. This Frederick institution has been encouraging families to play together for more than 23 years. This is your spot to find battery-free gifts for the young and the young at heart with toys, board games, and gifts to inspire imagination.

Inspire a maker

For those who like to make, a visit to Magpie Fibers Flagship Store. Their location on Market Street has everything for the budding maker with a passion for fabrics – yarn, knitting needles, crocheting hooks, and other knitting necessities.

Give the gift of Downtown Frederick

These stores are just the beginning. Frederick has hundreds of stores, shops, and restaurants with untold possibilities for holiday gifts and experiences. Having trouble narrowing your selection down? No worries! The Downtown Frederick Gift Card might be perfect. Come by the Frederick Visitor Center and purchase a gift card to give the gift of an experience in this beautiful Maryland community. They are valid at more than 190 Downtown Frederick businesses.

Enjoy a taste of Frederick while you shop

While you’re out there knocking out that shopping list, you’ll likely work up an appetite. Frederick is a dining destination – enjoy a taste of the finer things at Thacher and Rye or The Wine Kitchen overlooking the lighted boats on Carroll Creek. Grab a quick bite at Firestone’s Market on Market or Pretzel and Pizza Creations. Or warm up with an adult beverage – try a craft cocktail at Tenth Ward Distilling Company’s Cocktail Lab or McClintock Distilling Company’s Back Bar and a beer at one of Frederick’s thriving breweries.

Plan your holiday visit to Frederick, Maryland: https://visitfrederick.org