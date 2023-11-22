The year-long mission to remember, honor, teach

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 4,100 additional participating locations across the country.

This content is provided by Wreaths Across America.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 4,100 additional participating locations across the country. There are more than 400,000 service members laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, with close to 260,000 individual markers. Wreaths Across America’s goal is to place a veteran’s wreath on each of the eligible markets on National Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that takes place each December, but the organization’s mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is a yearlong one and through it brings together communities and families all over the country.

Wreaths Across America is successful year after year thanks to the help of thousands of volunteers and sponsors. Every $17 sponsorship received not only honors an American hero with the placement of a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath in December, but it supports the year-round program throughout the country. Some of these new and existing free programs include:

TEACH Program with downloadable lesson plans and service-based learning for youth of all ages.

The Mobile Education Exhibit, a museum on wheels that travels the country sharing the mission and creating free events for the community while serving as a ‘Welcome Home’ unit for Vietnam War veterans.

The National Museum and Gold Star Family History & Hospitality House are located at the National Wreaths Across America Headquarters in Columbia Falls, ME. These exhibits offer guests an opportunity to learn more about the mission while experiencing the many stories of service, sacrifice and success shared with the program over the last 15 years.

WAA’s Veteran outreach efforts include partnerships with Veteran Service Organizations working to support living veterans and their families, nationwide. WAA offers resources and access to support and hosts open discussions about important topics impacting this community via Wreaths Across America Radio.

The Remembrance Tree Program is a FREE program that allows individuals to create a replica dog tag for a loved one who served and select a tree to hang that tag on the balsam tip lands in Columbia Falls, Maine, where Wreaths Across America is headquartered. Every three years, the tree will be “tipped” to collect the balsam used to make veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Additionally, there are more than 400 local sponsorship groups supporting the mission at Arlington National Cemetery. These groups represent local charities, veteran service organizations (VSOs), and programs giving back to the local community throughout the year. Since 2007, Wreaths Across America’s $5 pay-back group sponsorship program has resulted in more than $22 million in contributions being made to organizations around the country; enabling them to provide care for our active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

There are many ways you can help support the Wreaths Across America mission. To sponsor a wreath, find a sponsorship group to support in your community or to find details for volunteers wanting to participate at the event, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.