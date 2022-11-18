I-66 opening brings even greater savings to carpoolers

Did you know you can earn some cool cash when you carpool or vanpool along the new I-66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway, scheduled to fully open this year? Sign up to earn cash for sharing your commute along the new Express Lanes, with the required HOV passengers.

This content is provided by Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Did you know you can earn some cool cash when you carpool or vanpool along the new I-66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway, scheduled to fully open this year? Sign up to earn cash for sharing your commute along the new Express Lanes, with the required HOV passengers. Just sign up with ‘Pool Rewards and track your trips to earn real cash.

‘Pool Rewards is one of many incentives offered by Commuter Connections, the regional commuter assistance program at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The program is designed to reduce rush-hour traffic congestion and improve air quality in the region.

Yes, you can get paid to carpool through the ‘Pool Rewards program! Commuter Connections is currently offering even greater savings and incentives when you carpool along the new I-66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway using ‘Pool Rewards. Here’s how:

HOV-3+ travels free – that’s right, now when you carpool with 3 or more passengers, you can use the I-66 Express Lanes for free, and enjoy a faster more reliable commute!

Plus, HOV-3+ carpools on the 66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway can get up to $366 cash per person through ‘Pool Rewards.

Sign up and track your trips over a 90-day period to earn an extra $236 for carpooling along the new I-66 Express Lanes, on top of the usual $130 for a total of $366.

Carpools and vanpools need an E-ZPass Flex transponder to travel free.

The additional ‘Pool Rewards cash incentives for the new I-66 Express Lanes (additional $236 per carpooler) are above and beyond the usual $130 savings offered to commuters traveling elsewhere through the regional Commuter Connections ‘Pool Rewards program.

‘Pool Rewards participants are also eligible for other Commuter Connections incentive programs, up to $600 per year in total!

Reduce stress and earn cash by joining a carpool or vanpool through ‘Pool Rewards. It pays to ‘Pool!

Get started today at https://www.commuterconnections.org/pool-rewards.