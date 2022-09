Clarice Grove is the Small Business Development Manager for Prince William County Economic Development. In her role, Clarice's mission is to improve the County's economic base by encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting existing small businesses in Prince William County. Clarice led the County's $5 million Small Business Relief Micro-Grant and helped over 600 businesses remain resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the lasting negative economic impact of COVID-19, Clarice leads the newest $6 million Restore Retail Grant to support businesses within the Prince William County commercial real estate market. Aside from small business grants, Clarice is excited to launch other resource initiatives such as a County barriers to success study and small business resource center.