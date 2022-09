Ryan Moran (he/him) is Chief Executive Officer, Whitman-Walker Health System. Whitman-Walker Health System is a community-centered enterprise committed to advancing social justice and equality through health. The System is driven to position the organization as the nation’s leader in LGBTQ-inclusive care, advocacy, research, and education. The entities under the System include: The Whitman-Walker Institute, The Whitman-Walker Foundation and Real Property Holdings. Ryan is responsible for leading the strategic and entrepreneurial direction of the Health System using innovative partnerships, revenue models and new business initiatives to ensure the future growth and success of Whitman-Walker and its entire family of companies. Prior to this role, Ryan served as Assistant Vice President, Care Transformation for MedStar Health's four hospitals in the Baltimore region. In this role, Ryan's chief responsibility is to improve the health and wellbeing of local patient populations and communities. Ryan oversees the hospitals' community health teams, including community health advocates, hospital violence responders, outreach and partnerships, and community health needs assessments. Ryan has served in a number of different capacities. He was appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and serves on the Maryland State Community Health Worker Advisory Committee (2017-2021). He also served on the Maryland Hospital Association Health Equity Committee and the Maryland Community Health Worker Training Program Review Committee (2018 - 2021). Ryan has received recognition for his leadership and contributions, including being named a Foster G. McGaw Scholar by the American College of Healthcare Executives. In 2017, Ryan was named one of The Daily Record’s Successful before 40 – Very Important Professionals, recognizing 40 individuals from across the state of Maryland for their professional accomplishments, community service, and commitment to inspiring change. Ryan also currently serves as adjunct associate faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and University of Charleston. Ryan holds a Doctor of Public Health degree (DrPH) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health where his research explored peer recovery specialist interventions to address opioid use. He was named a John Hume Scholar at Johns Hopkins for his potential in future significant contributions to the field of public health. Ryan holds Bachelor of Science degrees in public policy and business administration from the University of Charleston and a master's in health services administration from Xavier University.