Lev J. Kubiak is Vice President and Chief Security Officer for Pfizer globally. He oversees Pfizer’s security resources whose mission is defined by three pillars: 1. Product Integrity for Patient Safety; 2. Fraud and Asset Recovery; and 3. Colleague and Site Security.

Lev joined Pfizer in 2016 after 23-years in the Department of Homeland Security where he directed HSI’s International Operations, leading over 400 law enforcement personnel operating in 66 offices in 47 countries from 2014-16. From 2011-14 he was the Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center. Better known as the IPR Center it is the US Government’s task force on intellectual property and trade crime. Lev was also special agent in charge in New York and Deputy Director for the Container Security Initiative - a post 9/11 national security program securing global trade.

Lev received his Master of Public Administration from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mercyhurst University. He is Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center’s Brand Council, sits on the boards of the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition and the Pharmaceutical Security Institute, is a member of the World Customs Organization’s Private Sector Consultative Group and the Global Security Executive’s Roundtable and is a trustee for Mercyhurst University.