Why we need more inclusive, affordable housing for people with disabilities now

With the development of Melwood Arlington, a planned mixed-used building, Melwood would be able to offer apartments in the same location it provides services to people with disabilities. Plus, the property is close to employment opportunities and transportation. Learn more now.

Imagine that you’re ready to venture out on your own and make your way in the world, but to achieve your goals, you need affordable housing. It’s not that hard to imagine. That scenario is very common for many people, including people with disabilities. But what is more difficult for those with disabilities is how to overcome that hurdle.

Melwood, a leading national employer and advocate for people with disabilities and injured veterans, has been providing job training and advocating for employment opportunities for people with disabilities for nearly 60 years in the Washington, D.C., area and beyond. And it’s hoping to add affordable housing in its arsenal of tools to help its clients live an independent and more fulfilling life.

CEO and President Larysa Kautz said the organization aims to develop property it owns in the National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia, to address affordable housing, which she says is a big gap for people with disabilities.

“We think it’s a very good fit because obviously there’s a great need for affordable housing in the Arlington area, based on the fact that most of the land in Arlington is zoned for single family housing and the skyrocketing rents. Finding affordable housing is a huge deficit in Arlington,” Kautz said.

The property, which currently holds some of Melwood’s training day programs, has easy access to transportation and is a “prime and perfect location for people to live and be able to commute to work and to walk to restaurants and shopping,” she said.

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to create more inclusive spaces and to empower people with disabilities to live, work and thrive as a part of the community — and not as part of a segregated group home or a segregated workshop, where you’re only working next to people with disabilities,” Kautz said.

Helping people achieve their home dreams in Arlington

Until the last quarter of the twentieth century, most people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) lived in institutions. An estimated 7.3 million people with I/DD live in the U.S.:

75% of adults with I/DD live with parents or other family members , and the majority are not receiving formal services or support.

, and the majority are not receiving formal services or support. 20% live with a caregiver over the age of 60 , with half of all caregivers being older than 50 and nearly 10% 75 or older.

, with half of all caregivers being older than 50 and nearly 10% 75 or older. 62% of adults with I/DD dream of living on their own, in a home or apartment.

In 2020, almost 18% of people with a disability were employed. The annual income for a single person on Supplemental Security Income — payments to adults and children who have low income and resources, and who are blind or disabled — living alone or paying their share of food and housing costs is $9,528. Arlington has median rent prices of $2,013 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,437 for two bedrooms.

“It’s almost impenetrable the barriers that exist to be able to live in Arlington,” Kautz said.

Melwood hopes to redevelop its Arlington property with a new, affordable 104-unit, residential building. About a third of the units would be set aside for people with disabilities, she said. It will be a mixed-use building that also supports Melwood programs, day services, employment training and readiness programs for approximately 250 people with disabilities.

Following an approach that worked in Rockville

Jillian Copeland knows the significance this project would have for the housing landscape in Arlington and the impact it would have for people with disabilities. Copeland is the chairperson of Main Street Connect, a nonprofit organization that has developed an “affordable, accessible and inclusive” apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland.

Seventy-five percent of Main Street’s 70-unit apartment building, located at Rockville Town Center, is slated for affordable housing and 25% are set aside for adults with disabilities.

Currently and for many years, living in a group home was the primary option for adults with disabilities who are not living with a family member, Copeland said. Many of these homes were not accessible nor close to public transit.

“We never really asked people where would you like to live? We just took them out of these congregant settings, and said, ‘OK, we have a house for you here,’ ” she said. “We didn’t give them a choice of who to live with. We didn’t give them a choice of who they’re staffing at that group home or really a choice of who they wanted to spend time with.”

With minimal support systems in place, adults with disabilities can live on their own, Kautz said. These supports can be as simple as a reminder to take medications or to turn off the stove after cooking.

Copeland said she believes that Main Street residents require less paid support over time because of the built-in support from people living next door to them and because of programming opportunities in the building that foster community and reinforce independent living and social skills.

Community engagement, wrap-around support and programming for all people of all stages and ages of life and for all abilities are available at the Main Street complex. Most of these are offered in the community center, which is on the ground floor of the apartment building.

“Melwood Arlington, I believe, will provide all of these things … a chance for someone to live independently, affordably and even more broadly, an opportunity to participate in community,” Copeland said. “I believe Melwood will engage and provide true, organic inclusion, where all people are valued and provided a seat at the table.”

Moreover, the project will create opportunities for belonging, which Copeland said is an essential human need.

“It’s a big step, and a step that I think is amazing and will encourage others to follow their lead,” Copeland said.

Melwood Arlington would offer a holistic approach

Melwood’s mission is to create a world where people with disabilities are fully included by creating opportunities where they can live and work in the community. As more people get jobs, “we hear constantly the housing struggles that they face. And before you can get somebody to be sustainably employed, you need to address the housing,” Kautz said.

Otherwise, that barrier will likely lead people to resign or leave a job because it’s not tenable for them to keep it. Kautz said the Arlington project would make the neighborhood more inclusive and afford the same opportunities for residents with disabilities to be close to jobs and public transportation.

Plus, whether you have a disability or not, it’s hard to meet people. “We all struggle, sometimes with finding that group of friends and community that adopt us as part of their own,” she said.

There’s a desire to be independent too. Melwood works with children at an early age through programs such as Camp Accomplishment, and it also works with transitioning youth coming out of high school and helping them find jobs or furthering their education in an inclusive setting.

“Housing is that last piece that we hadn’t really focused on,” Kautz said. “I’m very excited that Melwood is taking this leap into ensuring that we can increase the amount of accessible and inclusive housing that’s available. It’s really the full spectrum.”