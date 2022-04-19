The right retailer can make your dream home come true

Don’t be discouraged and let the industry jargon scare you. New flooring is attainable. FLOORMAX recommends you do your research. Visit a reputable flooring company, one which has gotten great online reviews, and has a lot of in-stock inventory that is ready to be installed.

This content is sponsored by FLOORMAX.

If you visit a friend or neighbor’s home, you might find that during the pandemic they invested in a redecorating or a remodeling project, taking stock of their surroundings and concluding, “This could look much better!” These projects ranged from converting living spaces to include home offices or creating dedicated spaces for children to study and take online classes. As part of this home improvement enthusiasm, many homeowners took a look at their floors, and decided to remove old, musty wall-to-wall carpeting and replace it with gorgeous natural hardwood, or more durable and lifestyle-friendly Luxury Vinyl.

Some of these dream projects, however, have had to be put on hold because of supply chain issues. One vice president at a well-known, established D.C.-area floor retailer, FLOORMAX, explains the difficulty is in the timely shipping of products so that retailers can maintain a full inventory.

But there’s good news, says Joseph Jovinelli, FLOORMAX vice president: If you are diligent and do your research on where to purchase materials, you can circumvent that problem. “We’ve been working very hard to keep flooring in stock for our customers, but it has its challenges. We’ve noticed that some manufacturing companies have been more reliable shipping product than others. During times like these, we’re very thankful for the strong and sustained relationships we’ve built with flooring manufacturing companies.” Jovinelli adds that it’s been helpful that companies have been up front about their delays, which has helped in relaying issues to customers.

Compounding the supply problem, the pandemic has caused the price of materials to drastically increase. “We will continue to see prices on flooring rise in the next 90 days,” says Rafie Ansari founder and Vice President of FLOORMAX. “With inflation rates around 7.87 percent and gas prices at an all-time high in the DMV at a little below $5 per gallon, we urge customers who have been thinking about buying new floors to do it now – don’t put it off. We’ve got lots of inventory and lots of in-stock options. The best way to see everything is to come visit one of our five showrooms,” adds Ansari.

Don’t be discouraged and let the industry jargon scare you. New flooring is attainable. FLOORMAX recommends you do your research. Visit a reputable flooring company, one which has gotten great online reviews, and has a lot of in-stock inventory that is ready to be installed.

Call FLOORMAX today – we’re ready to help you get your dream project started!