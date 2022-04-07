Maryland law firm, Shulman Rogers, celebrates 50 years serving clients nationwide

With offices in DC, Maryland and Virginia, this homegrown law firm looks forward to the next 50 years serving businesses and individuals across the region.

This content is sponsored by Shulman Rogers.

Often in Washington, the idea of a “local law firm” is anything but. Just take a gander at the directories in the lobbies of office buildings up and down K Street. There are a lot of law firms, many of them large, but few of them with local roots.

Shulman Rogers is the exception that proves the rule. This year, the homegrown legal firm will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Since the practice began a half century ago, Shulman Rogers has become one of the largest law firms in the metropolitan area — and now serves clients throughout the country and across the DMV.

“Over the past 50 years, we have been committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their goals,” said Sam Spiritos, who has served as managing shareholder of the firm since 2013. “We make connections with other professional service providers and leaders in business and government, and continually seek opportunities to do more for our clients than just legal work.”

Larry Shulman founded the practice in 1972, focusing on commercial real estate law. Don Rogers joined him a year later, adding an emphasis on business law and taxation. Shulman Rogers now has nearly 175 employees, including a practicing bench of 80-plus lawyers.

The home office is in Potomac, Maryland, but the firm also has locations in downtown Washington and in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Growth by design and client need

Shulman Rogers has grown strategically over the years by adding talented and visionary lawyers to its ranks and creating niche practice areas in response to the changing needs of clients across the DMV, Spiritos said. The firm specializes in providing top-tier legal services at reasonable prices for businesses and individuals, he added.

Its legal services run the gamut — from real estate, corporate and litigation to intellectual property, startup and employment law — alongside a host of personal services.

Shulman Rogers has many lawyers among its ranks with experience at “AmLaw 100” firms, meaning they have worked at the nation’s top 100 highest-grossing law firms as ranked annually by American Lawyer.

Celebrating through community service

Since its inception, Shulman Rogers has made community involvement a priority. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the law firm plans to dedicate additional resources and volunteer hours to several community organizations over the coming months. These efforts will range from fundraising and volunteering locally to providing pro bono legal services.

Shulman Rogers partners with numerous organizations in DC, Maryland and Virginia and is committed to promoting equity and inclusion, advancing causes to support children and ending homelessness, Spiritos said. A few of its volunteer partners include Best Buddies Maryland, the Children’s Inn at NIH, Eagle Bank Foundation, Feed the Fridge, Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Northern Virginia Family Service, Our Last Straw and Wider Circle.

Spiritos said that the firm’s golden anniversary in 2022 marks not just a moment in time but the beginning of more to come for Shulman Rogers: “We are eagerly focused on the next 50 years, confident we will remain an attractive alternative to DC big law firms by delivering value-based solutions to our clients.”