Find your adventure in the heart of the Civil War Heritage Area

The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area is your destination to get to the heart of American history. From our Civil War battlefields to natural history on the Appalachian Trail, craft beverages built from a rich agricultural legacy and handmade local art: find out how our past connects to the vibrant present in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.
This content is sponsored by the Civil War Heritage Area.
The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area is your destination to get to the heart of American history. From our Civil War battlefields to natural history on the Appalachian Trail, craft beverages built from a rich agricultural legacy and handmade local art: find out how our past connects to the vibrant present in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area.
Travel the – Shop Main Streets, see the unique history of the region, and take in the scenery for a relaxing day trip. Don’t miss the Old Main Streets Byway Carroll County Farm Museum near Westminster and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the historic home of the first American-born saint.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Travel the – Shop Main Streets, see the unique history of the region, and take in the scenery for a relaxing day trip. Don’t miss the Old Main Streets Byway Carroll County Farm Museum near Westminster and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the historic home of the first American-born saint.
Explore South Mountain State Battlefield – Experience the history of South Mountain! The 1862 Battle of South Mountain was fought in the mountain’s gaps and preceded the Battle of Antietam. After the Civil War it was the home of George Alfred Townsend, who erected the War Correspondents Memorial you can visit today. The storied Appalachian Trail also crosses the mountain: you can walk the trail north to Pennsylvania or south to historic Harpers Ferry. You can find local artisans who are part of the Valley Craft Network and enjoy other creations unique to the South Mountain area, including Willow Oaks Cider, which uses heritage apples in their ciders. See more about the South Mountain Corridor.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Explore South Mountain State Battlefield – Experience the history of South Mountain! The 1862 Battle of South Mountain was fought in the mountain’s gaps and preceded the Battle of Antietam. After the Civil War it was the home of George Alfred Townsend, who erected the War Correspondents Memorial you can visit today. The storied Appalachian Trail also crosses the mountain: you can walk the trail north to Pennsylvania or south to historic Harpers Ferry. You can find local artisans who are part of the Valley Craft Network and enjoy other creations unique to the South Mountain area, including Willow Oaks Cider, which uses heritage apples in their ciders. See more about the South Mountain Corridor.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Get into Nature – The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area has many National, State, and local parks to choose from, with outdoor experiences that can challenge or offer a leisurely stroll. In Washington County, you can camp at Greenbrier State Park and enjoy the park’s lake and beach. Take to the air in Frederick County with Tree Trekkers. Get up close with nature at Carroll County’s Bear Branch Nature Center. Choose whether to sleep under the stars or get cozy in a luxurious cabin by seeing this directory of campgrounds and cabin s. Find an outfitter to guide you or connect you with the equipment you need.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Get into Nature – The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area has many National, State, and local parks to choose from, with outdoor experiences that can challenge or offer a leisurely stroll. In Washington County, you can camp at Greenbrier State Park and enjoy the park’s lake and beach. Take to the air in Frederick County with Tree Trekkers. Get up close with nature at Carroll County’s Bear Branch Nature Center. Choose whether to sleep under the stars or get cozy in a luxurious cabin by seeing this directory of campgrounds and cabin s. Find an outfitter to guide you or connect you with the equipment you need.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Get Down on the Farm – Pick your favorite flavors and enjoy the fruits of the season at local farms—the rich agricultural history of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area continues to thrive with the latest generation of farmers offering family friendly experiences, craft beverages, and delicious local products. See the full list of farms and markets in Washington County: don’t miss the Cronise Market Place in Boonsboro, which has been in operation since 1928. A farm fresh itinerary in Frederick County includes South Mountain Creamery, where visitors are invited to bottle feed the calves. See the list of pick your own farms in Carroll County, including Baugher’s Orchards and Farm: pick-your-own strawberry season begins in May.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Play Games and Solve Puzzles – Try your hand at puzzle solving! From scavenger hunts in downtown Frederick to a three-county geotrail, assemble your team and tackle the challenge. The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Geotrail is a puzzle solving experience that takes participants to historic sites across three counties. Players take on the role of a Civil War correspondent on the trail of a spy, tasked with solving puzzles and collecting information along the trail to learn their identity. Keep an eye on the National Museum of Civil War Medicine’s website and social media this summer, as they will be announcing events in collaboration with Surelocked In Escape Games to play and puzzle your way through immersive historical narratives.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Play Games and Solve Puzzles – Try your hand at puzzle solving! From scavenger hunts in downtown Frederick to a three-county geotrail, assemble your team and tackle the challenge. The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Geotrail is a puzzle solving experience that takes participants to historic sites across three counties. Players take on the role of a Civil War correspondent on the trail of a spy, tasked with solving puzzles and collecting information along the trail to learn their identity. Keep an eye on the National Museum of Civil War Medicine’s website and social media this summer, as they will be announcing events in collaboration with Surelocked In Escape Games to play and puzzle your way through immersive historical narratives.
Image provided by Civil War Heritage Area
Select your destinations in each of the Heritage Area’s three counties by visiting the tourism websites for
Carroll County, Frederick County, and Washington County. Visit the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area for more experiences that highlight how our vibrant present is connected to our past.