RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Sponsored Content » Showcase how you're helping…

Showcase how you’re helping local small businesses thrive

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2020, 2021 and now 2022. The pandemic continues to affect the economic landscape. Our small business community, so vital to the region’s local economies, has been particularly hard hit.

How can small and medium-sized businesses navigate these current complex challenges, thrive and grow?

WTOP will launch a special campaign in September focusing on SMBs and the specific challenges they face today. We will feature organizations and businesses across the DMV that are working directly with SMBs during the recovery.

We will kick off Small Business September with interviews between Jeff Clabaugh, WTOP’s business correspondent, and private and public sector leaders from local chambers of commerce and other business organizations focused on SMBs.

Then, throughout the month of September, the WTOP audience will see, hear and interact with stories about — and advice shared by — business leaders whose companies and organizations are working to support small businesses across the DC area.

Small Business September offers a chance to showcase the capabilities and services your company or organization can offer small businesses through sharing user stories, helpful advice and actionable tips on navigating the new normal in a post-pandemic economy.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sponsored Content

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up