New medical office development coming to Alexandria, VA

The John Carlyle Center for Health & Wellness will be a 5-story, 95,000-square-foot Class A medical facility atop a 4-level parking garage in the heart of Alexandria, VA. Construction is set to commence Q3 2022 with the building set to deliver Q3 2024.

The John Carlyle Center for Health & Wellness (765 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA 22314) will be a 5-story, 95,000-square-foot Class A medical facility atop a 4-level parking garage in the heart of Alexandria, VA. The project shares a common, interconnected podium with a luxury-oriented 215-unit senior living residence. Construction is set to commence Q3 2022 with the building set to deliver Q3 2024.

With the average age of medical office buildings in the I-395 North submarket being 40+ years old, this brand-new facility will help meet the demand for Class-A outpatient space in a dynamic and growing submarket. As large systems and specialty practice groups shift from a volume-based care system to a value-based care system, new facilities will meet the demand for greater efficiency and an improved patient experience, ultimately leading to better outcomes.

The project is a joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, JM Zell and Remedy ensuring that the building will be developed and operated by institutional MOB ownership and will always be exclusively medical, maximizing referral opportunities and convenience to patients. The design and construction will be tailored specifically for medical users with the ability to accommodate clinical and surgical requirements for healthcare systems, specialty practice groups and independent practitioners. Additionally, the MOB will sit atop of a 3-story structured parking garage. Having the garage below the MOB will afford patients, physicians, and medical staff the highest level of comfort, security, and convenience. The ability to park and then easily and quickly access the elevator to your doctor’s office is one of the project’s greatest attributes.

The building is located directly off I-495 and is just a 7-minute walk to Eisenhower Avenue Metro (Yellow Line), offering a unique branding and signage opportunity with top of building signage visible from the Beltway, and street-level signage available for an anchor tenant.

At the center of Alexandria’s densest and fastest growing multi-family submarket there is 6 million SF of existing office space and 8,000 existing multi-family units within 1 mile of 765 John Carlyle St. Practices will be able to pull patients from the highly desired commercial pay surrounding submarkets of Old Town, Bell Haven, Beverly Hills, Del Ray, Rose Hill and others. The project is located just five miles from Amazon’s HQ2 and three miles from Virginia Tech’s Innovation Center, offering an unparalleled patient experience convenient to the neighborhoods that their employees will call home.

The Payer Mix and Outpatient Service Line Growth within a 10-Mile radius of the building is particularly strong, with double-digit growth over the next 5 and 10 years for most specialties. Further the Demographics & Healthcare Facts within a 5-Mile radius of the project are emblematic of the opportunity to pull patients from the surrounding neighborhoods.

For more information on the project please reach out to Lindsey Groom (lindsey.groom@cushwake.com) or Kirsten Ryan (Kirsten.ryan@cushwake.com) from Cushman & Wakefield and visit the projects website https://765johncarlyle.com/