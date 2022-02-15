Save energy and money with low-cost home energy assessments

Learn about programs available to MD customers and discover opportunities to increase comfort and save energy within their home.

This content is provided by Washington Gas.

Winter in the D.C. metropolitan area can bring unpredictable weather. From cold, rainy days to snowstorms, having reliable heat in the colder months is imperative. It’s a great time to ensure that your home is at its best during winter by having an energy advisor complete a home energy assessment.

Washington Gas works with four electric utilities with overlapping service territories across Maryland to offer customers even more savings. A Home Energy Expert will evaluate your home’s energy efficiency and make recommendations for improvements that can save you money and energy. Through the Quick Home Energy Check-up (QHEC), Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® (HPwES), and Home Energy Improvement (HEI) programs, customers can learn about their home’s energy usage and ways to improve comfort while leading to immediate energy and money savings.

Click “Get Started” to see if you qualify for one of the home energy assessments and see which best fits your needs.