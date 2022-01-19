Assess your home’s energy use and increase savings

Heating bills tend to increase during the winter. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help reduce your energy usage while also keeping your family warm and cozy.

This content is provided by Washington Gas.

Heating bills tend to increase during the winter. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help reduce your energy usage while also keeping your family warm and cozy.

Are you a Virginia or Maryland Washington Gas customer? Interested in finding out how much money you could be saving on your utility bills? Washington Gas offers customers a free, customized Home Energy Profile assessment to discover potential cost savings for your home.

The online self-assessment takes five minutes to complete and offers a personalized energy ranking, potential energy savings and energy-saving you can take to improve the energy efficiency of your home. One of the energy-saving recommendations is a free Energy Conservation Kit.

The kit consists of items that can be easily installed around the house, such as pipe insulation, spray-foam sealant and a high-efficiency shower head and bathroom faucet aerator.

The online assessment provides the perfect opportunity for Virginia and Maryland residents to assess their home energy usage and, if eligible, receive a free Energy Conservation Kit.

“Since rolling out the free Home Energy Profile platform and free Energy Conservation Kit offering, we’ve seen customers take tremendous strides in pursuing increased cost savings through energy efficient products and strategies,” said Erika Burns, Supervisor of Energy Efficiency Programs at Washington Gas. “It is extremely rewarding to offer these benefits to our customers and see the excitement build around energy efficiency in the community.”

The Energy Conservation Kit program has become an exciting community effort to drive energy awareness and have customers take ownership in the process of implementing no-cost and low-cost home energy-efficient improvements.